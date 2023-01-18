It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
