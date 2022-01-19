 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

