Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

