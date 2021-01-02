 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

