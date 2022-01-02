Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.