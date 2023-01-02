Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

