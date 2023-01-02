It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
