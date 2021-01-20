Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
