It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Fr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 18 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 11F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…