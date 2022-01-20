 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

