Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
