Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Saturday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

