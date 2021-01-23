It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
