Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.