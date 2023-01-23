 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:46 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

