Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.