Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will se…