Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.52. 11 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

