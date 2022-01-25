It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 9-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
