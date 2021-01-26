Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.19. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.