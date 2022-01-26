Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.