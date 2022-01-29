Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 11:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
