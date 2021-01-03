Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degre…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.35. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.72. 16 degrees is today…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Isl…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for t…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.