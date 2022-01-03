 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts