It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
