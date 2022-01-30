Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.