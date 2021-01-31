It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
