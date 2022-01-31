Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 10:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.