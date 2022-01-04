 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts