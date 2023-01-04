 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

