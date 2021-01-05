Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degre…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.35. We'll see a l…
This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Is…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 30 degrees is …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Isl…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Gra…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Grand Island people should be prepared for t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Grand Island people should be prepared…