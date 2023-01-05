It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.