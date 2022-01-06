Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. 5 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.