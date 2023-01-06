It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
