It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Freezing rain early...with a changeover to snow overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds N…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. You may w…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Grand Island peo…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time in…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…