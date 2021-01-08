 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

