Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.