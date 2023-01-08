Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.