 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts