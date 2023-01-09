 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

