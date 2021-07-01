The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds NE at …