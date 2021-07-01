Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.