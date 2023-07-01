It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 66-degree…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How like…