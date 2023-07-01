It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.