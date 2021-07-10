 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 8:45 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

