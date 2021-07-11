The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some st…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…
This evening in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 1…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Grand …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Generally fair. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of t…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…