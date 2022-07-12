Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

