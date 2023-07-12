Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees…