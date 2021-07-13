Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.