The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…