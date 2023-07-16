The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
