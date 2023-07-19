The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day.…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted…