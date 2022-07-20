Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.