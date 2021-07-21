 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

